Onslow Arms in Loxwood rewinds the clock for VE Day 80th Anniversary

By Alex Barrett
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 12:08 BST
The Onslow Arms, a beloved local pub and smokehouse nestled on the banks of the Wey and Arun Canal, is marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a nostalgic nod to history – and to its loyal patrons.

To commemorate this landmark moment, the pub will offer the first 80 pints of its award-winning Fursty Ferret ale on 8th May at a special price of £2.67, the modern-day equivalent of the 1945 pint price of 1 shilling and 2 pence.

Manager Chris Chandler said: "VE Day is a time to reflect and celebrate the resilience of generations past. We wanted to honour that spirit in a way that brings people together – and what better way than sharing a pint at a 1945 price? Fursty Ferret has always been a favourite here, so it seemed only fitting. We hope the community will join us in raising a glass to those who gave so much."

The Onslow Arms will also be dressed for the occasion, featuring bunting, period music, and a specially curated menu inspired by 1940s pub fare.

Join us at the Onslow Arms on Thursday 8th May to celebrate history, community, and a truly well-poured pint.

