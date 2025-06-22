Open Day at Roman excavation site near Lewes

The Culver Archaeological Project will be holding their annual Visitor’s Day at the Bridge Farm excavations at Barcombe Mills, just north of Lewes on Saturday 12th July. Guided site tours will run from 10am to 12 noon with Roman artefacts found at the site displayed in the project’s Finds Unit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a rare opportunity to see how a new trench is carefully excavated to reveal the hidden archaeology as CAP have opened a new excavation this year over the eastern entrance to the defended settlement revealing a length of the road to Pevensey. Although quite shallow the flint structure of the road remains remarkably intact with clear indications of the pebbled cambered surface at the edges of the agger. As the sun-baked surface is cleaned back with mattocks and trowels by the host of volunteers and students, shaded at times by large umbrellas, other features are beginning to show and work continues to reveal the four termini of the two enclosure ditches during the season. The archaeologists are especially interested in this feature and are looking for an answer as to why the ditch ends are off set rather than being adjacent at this gateway. Other areas of high temperature procedures and dark deposits are already being investigated yielding a variety of Roman artefacts including pottery, brooches, hair pins and coins for the CAP Finds Team to process. The wide variety and quality of the finds at Bridge Farm suggest that the Roman way of life had been adopted by its occupants with trade contacts both near and far in Britain, as well as the continent.

It has been an exceptional year for the project with a major exhibition over the winter at Worthing Museum, a feature article in Current Archaeology and becoming a registered charity. The new charity status is already helping with the funding of the cost of this community volunteer project which is currently funded by volunteer’s donations and fees from the four-week training course aimed at undergraduates from Canterbury Christ Church University plus the new international field school instigated by CCCU which saw a small contingent from Canada and the USA in its first year. CAP continue to offer volunteering opportunities to all, from complete novice to experienced academics and vacating commercial archaeologists wanting to get back to a site that still excites the seasoned excavator and first-time alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the project does not set an entrance fee for the Open Day it is hoped that every adult attending will donate £5 towards the ever-rising costs of revealing this exceptional site in the heart of Sussex. More details on the project, volunteering opportunities, and the results of past years can be found on the CAP website: www.culverproject.co.uk.