Opinion: Community Anti-Racism Conference in Horsham unites voices for change

Honouring voices of change

Over 80 delegates travelled from across the South of England, including Bournemouth, Dorset, London, Kent, Brighton, Dorking, Crawley, and Horsham, filling the room with warmth, openness, reflection, and laughter. The atmosphere was one of genuine connection and shared purpose. The conference which featured great speakers who brought great wisdom, lived experiences, and practical insights. Each speaker was recognised for their invaluable contribution to advancing racial equality and was awarded a Medal of Honour as a “Race Equality Ambassador.”

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our attendees, speakers, and volunteers who made the event such a success.

Unity in Diversity

If anyone ever wondered what true diversity or unity in diversity looks like, this gathering offered the perfect example. People of all backgrounds and skin colours sat side by side sharing stories, listening with respect, and demonstrating a collective desire to create positive change.

Even the local police representatives joined us to hear profound personal stories and learn how they can play their vital part in these conversations.

One of the quotes shared during the skill-building workshop resonated deeply with the conference delegates: “Not only do we fail Black and Brown children when we don’t address racism, we also fail white children” – Anti-racist Cumbria.

A vision rooted in commitment

In 2021, receiving the England Social Worker of the Year and Social Justice Advocate award by The Social Worker of the Year Awards marked a pivotal moment in my career, affirming my commitment to advancing equity and inclusion. Since then, I have intentionally aligned my work with broader social justice initiatives, including the active commemoration of UK Black History Month, starting primarily through digital engagement.

This year, I am especially proud to have brought this initiative from the online space into the heart of our community, facilitating our second in-person Community Anti-Racism Conference in Horsham to mark Black History Month 2025.

The legacy of Black History Month

Black History Month began in the United States in 1926, founded by historian Carter G. Woodson as Negro History Week. His vision was to ensure that the contributions, struggles, and resilience of Black people were recognised and celebrated.

The observance grew over time into the international Black History Month we know today, a reminder of the importance of memory, justice, and progress. Britain adopted the celebration in 1987, and the first UK Black History Month was marked on October 1st, 1987. Marking this day with action is what truly gives it meaning. Our free community conference represented that action, a tangible way to honour the past while shaping a fairer future. Black History Month exists because, for too long, Black history was overlooked, silenced, or erased. Honouring it is not simply about commemoration; it is about learning, reflection, and ongoing change.

This year’s theme, “Stand Firm in Power and Pride — and in Unity,” reminds us to remain steadfast in our collective journey toward justice and equality.

Leadership through collaboration

As a leader, I do not claim to know it all. Instead, I make it my mission to surround myself with those who do. I am not threatened by others’ knowledge or skills because we each have our own light to shine. When we bring those lights together, we illuminate the world around us. True leadership means recognising and nurturing talent, not suppressing it out of fear or insecurity. This is not only a moral imperative but also a business case for inclusion, equity, productivity, and shared success. – Vivian Okeze – Tirado.

A growing legacy

This conference is more than just an event; it is a growing legacy that I am honoured and humbled to have founded. It is a space where we can talk, learn, and reflect for change.

My heart is full of gratitude to God for His guidance and faithfulness, and to every individual who continues to walk this journey with us. How far we have come from last year is truly inspiring.

We look forward to building more partnerships, sponsorships, and donations to sustain this important work, ensuring that cost is never a barrier to learning and working together against racism.

Together, we learn. Together, we unlearn. Together, we build a more just and united society for all.

Overwhelming positive feedback received from nearly 50 attendees as below:

“Vivian, thank you for such a powerful, informative and thought-provoking conference today. Your passion really shines through, and I learned a lot today from your material and your guest speakers. - Ellen, Culture Director, Adelphi Group of Companies.”

“Great Job, Vivian Oby. I had a fabulous day out. Thanks for being the energy behind and in front of the event.” – David, Branch chair, UNITE Southeast and Community Leader.

Thank you so much, Vivian. It was a wonderful event. Thanks for my medal, I love it. It was amazing to see and hear so many inspiring individuals (you especially!), so thank you. – Jemmy, Chagossian Community Organiser.

“Thank you so much, Vivian. Today was incredible! To all the speakers and Vivian, keep going with your transformative work.” – Vienna , NHS Psychologist, Speaker and Advocate.

“The conference was fab, Vivian - well done. You should be very proud. Such a lot of work too, putting that all together, plus all the lovely food. Great balance in content . Lots to take too, will do our peer reflection for SW England. Thank you for your kind words, too. – Jill, Fostering Training Manager.

“Yesterday was a day I’ll never forget. Being part of the Black History Month Anti-Racism Conference was more than a panel discussion. It was a space filled with truth, unity, and a real willingness for change.I had the honour of sharing my lived experiences of racism - both personal and professional and how they shaped my work within mental health, resilience, and healing. We spoke about what it means to stand firm in power and pride, even when the world tries to write a different story for you. A huge thank you to Vivian Okeze-Tirado for inviting me to speak, and to the other incredible speakers…Yesterday reminded me that real change starts with conversations that are uncomfortable, but necessary, and healing begins when truth is finally heard.” - Vienna, NHS Psychologist, Speaker and Advocate.

Other anonymised feedback

“As someone who is white, I found the ability to engage in an open forum on antiracism and learn more about the specific discrimination faced by the global majority, incredibly valuable and free (as someone who is on a low income”

“I found very useful, Vivian’s leadership and confidence to actively speak on allyship, address systemic practice, challenge racist rhetoric, and acknowledge diversity in the UK population.”

“Training in Vivian’s Diversity Model was very useful.”

“Hearing the lived experience was emotive, but the diversity model and bits of training, plus speeches on how to make change, were really helpful.”

“The session really made me reflect and consider my part in the movement. The information that explained about what racism actually is was very useful”

1 . Contributed Speakers for the event Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed All speakers wearing their badges of honour as race equality Ambassadors. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Vivian with Community police officers who attended the conference. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Delegates Photo: Submitted