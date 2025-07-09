Ormiston Six Villages Academy raises £1.8k with charity Colour Run

Ormiston Six Villages Academy, in Westergate, has raised over £1.8k for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity and a nominal amount has contributed to Year 11 prom fund through fun-filled Colour Run.

Buzzing with excitement, games, and paint, students and staff at the school, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, took part in the vibrant Colour Run to raise money for important causes.

The students were tasked with a Colour Run obstacle course where they ran laps of the school field, crawled through nets, and tackled an inflatable obstacle course, all whilst being enveloped in colourful paint powder.

On the first and second lap, students were all sprayed down with water, and on the third lap the colourful powders were thrown at them, quickly turning white t-shirts into a messy canvas.

Friends and peers came together to cheer each other on, as those braving the course took on vibrant hues all in the name of fun and raising money for a good cause.

The event was such a success that the school is already planning upcoming events to continue supporting its local community through exciting fundraising projects.

Paul Slaughter, Principal at Ormiston Six Village Academy, said:

“It was lovely to see students participating in this fun event as we approach the end of another amazing academic year at Six Villages. We raised an incredible amount of money for such an important cause. We are very proud of the commitment and passion our students showed."

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our community for helping to organise such an incredible event. We’re looking forward to hosting many more fundraising initiatives in the new school year!”