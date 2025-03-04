O'Sullivan's Snooker Club fundraiser for Macmillan

Well, what can you say. “Wow” and “Thank You". What a fantastic day. What a fabulous, Generous, bunch of people our Snooker club members are, and our small local businesses. O’Sullivans Snooker & Pool Club in Bexhill, held their inaugural memorial snooker & pool events last weekend, in honour of a much loved clubman, Lee Picknell, who sadly lost his life to cancer, just before Christmas 2024.

As a way of keeping his memory alive, snooker & pool tournaments, were held in his honour, with 50% ofthe proceeds from these events, and the full 100% of the raffle takings, along with donations from many members, going to a great cause, the wonderful ‘Macmillan Cancer Support’ With over £1,190.50 raised on the day, rounded up to £1,200.00, it turned in to a great success, with many of the club members, rallying around, to support this great cause, and to remember our lovely friend, Lee ‘Sausage Fingers’ Picknell.

With generous support from many local businesses of Bexhill, giving gifts & vouchers for the raffle, the £1,000 target was easily reached and exceeded.

The handicap snooker tournament, with 30 entrants taking part, was eventually won by the youngest player in the event, young 10 year old, Robert Elliot from Hastings, winning four matches on his way to the final, who defeated his much older opponent, Doug Downs 2-1, with Doug giving young Robert a 42 start, to take home the winners trophy in his first ever tournament. A great game by both players. Final Robert Elliot 2 -1 Doug Downs Semi Final. Robert Elliot 2-1 David Barrett Doug Downs 2-1 Richard Stewart The Pool Event saw Tony Macafee defeat Ryan Midwinter in the final 3-1 & 3-0

The six reds Shoot out was won by Richard Jones in 26 seconds. Thanks to everybody that came and supported this brilliant day, our hardworking staff, Cat, Clare & Ollie. Our Tournament Organiser, Stuart ‘Windtunnell’ FUNNELL, raffle organiser Lorna Hilton, and all the small businesses in Bexhill .& surrounding areas, for your kind generosity for donating raffle prizes. It was really appreciated.

I’m sure Lee Picknell would have been so proud, and Macmillan Cancer Support also. THANK YOU SINCERELY FROM EVERYBODY AT O’Sullivans Snooker & Pool Club Bexhill On Sea ❤️❤️

Extra Thanks go to….Dan Humby Lewis Collins David Barrett Jamie Darby Ralph Larkin Rob Tickner Kyle Newman Bexhill Small Businesses: Dorothy Marchants Care Drug Store DubuBex Barbers P & S Personalised and Sassy Wetherspoons The Works The Rage X-Treme Eastbourne Shaun Piper Butchers County Clothes Tratorria Mad for Mobiles Seafood Western RoadW estern Road Fruiterers Sorry if we missed anyone out❤️

1 . Contributed Lee Picknell Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Runner Up: Doug Downs (L) Winner: 20 Year old Robert Elliot Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed O’Sullivans Snooker Club Photo: Submitted