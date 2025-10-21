Over 90 local people brave the coals at St Wilfrid’s new firewalk challenge

The Firewalk was held at Chichester High School, and all the money raised by walkers and supporters will go towards funding palliative and end-of-life care for people across the local community.

This incredible feat of mind over matter saw participants walk over burning hot embers after receiving training from experts. There was also a LEGOwalk for younger attendees or anyone who thought stepping on little bricks would be preferable to the Firewalk.

As well as local supporters, St Wilfrid’s CEO, Lois Howell, took on the challenge, along with Director of Income Generation, Rachael Tout, Head of Retail, Ryan Grist and Community & Corporate Fundraiser, Steve Cockerell.

Local food vendors Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza served hot food before the walk, and V2 Radio attended with their own courageous team, who have also fundraised for this worthy cause.

Lois Howell, CEO, St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “I’d like to thank everyone for coming together and supporting the Hospice at our Firewalk. It was an exhilarating night, and having taken part myself, I know just how amazing this mind over matter challenge was.

“As well as showing the courage of those who attended, it also demonstrated, once again, the incredible support we receive from our local community. Our costs will be over £10.5 million this year, and we rely on the generosity of donors to be able to continue to provide free, expert, end-of-life care to our patients and their families.”

Walkers have until November 30 to collect and submit their donations.

Anyone who would still like to donate towards this event, can do so by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/firewalk25stwilfs

The Hospice would like to thank Chichester High School for hosting the Firewalk, and all walkers, volunteers and supporters of the event.

