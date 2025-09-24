Over £3,000 raised for veterans’ care home as ‘brave soles’ take on charity firewalk

A Firewalk Challenge has helped raise over £3,800 for a veterans’ care home in Worthing, with the total expected to rise.

Participants braved a walk across 600°C coals to raise funds for the care and wellbeing of residents at Care for Veterans – a Royal Star & Garter Home, at Worthing Rugby Club on 20 September.

The Home provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions.

Among the ‘brave soles’ who took part was Care for Veterans Home Manager Vicky Strange, who raised £1,400. She said: “It was amazing to see so many people step out of their comfort zones to support our veterans. The courage they showed raised money which will help us continue giving our residents the care and recognition they deserve. I’ve never done anything like this before but I wanted to give something back to our veteran community, and as the Home Manager, to lead by example for any future events and to get more people involved. I want to thank everyone – from firewalkers to volunteers and all those that supported us on the night – for making it such a memorable, fun and worthwhile event.”

A fundraiser braves the 600°C coals during the Firewalk Challenge

In total, 15 people walked across the red-hot embers for Care for Veterans, helping raise £3,853, with more donations still coming in and expected to push the total over £4,000.

Care for Veterans is now part of the Royal Star & Garter group, following a merger with the charity earlier this year.

The Home is welcoming new residents. For more information on this and other ways to fundraise and support, please go to www.careforveterans.org.uk