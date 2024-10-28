Oving residents get their say on neighbourhood plan

On October 28 residents of Oving, Chichester, get invited to have their say in shaping the future of their parish over the next 15 years.

The plan will control land for private and affordable housing, employment, open spaces, community facilities, footpaths and cycling paths.

At Oving Jubilee Hall on Saturday, November 2 and at Flip Out on Wednesday, November 6 from 19:00 to 21:00 residents will find out about the planning policies and fill in feedback forms giving their views. When approved the neighbourhood plan will have same status as district local plan.