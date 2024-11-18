Parker & Son restores church ceiling to former glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parker & Son has completed the challenging task of repainting the seven-metre high ceiling of a Grade II* listed church in Northiam, East Sussex.

The restoration work was made possible thanks to a legacy and a generous donation by a member of the congregation. Special, breathable paint was sourced to match the original blue paint as closely as possible. All work and materials had to be approved by the Diocese and Advisory Committee.

Scaffolding was required so the Parker & Son team could get as close as possible to the very high ceiling to carry out the work. The tight deadline of just a month was met so the church could be ready for the Harvest Festival

Parker & Son has a wealth of experience with churches and listed buildings which was one of the reasons the company was chosen to do the work.

The church ceiling before the restoration by Parker & Son

Church Warden Geoff Brown explains: “The paint on the ceiling was beginning to peel off and had been in need of repair for several years as the last time the ceiling was painted was in the 1970s. The work has uplifted the whole church and we’ve had lots of positive comments from the congregation and visitors.

“We chose Parker & Son because of their experience with renovating churches. We were very impressed by the care the team took over the work. They did a brilliant job and there was no mess, in fact everything was left spotless.

“It was important to do the work properly and make sure the church is here for future generations. It has given our beautiful church a real uplifting feeling.”

James Parker added: “We were delighted to work on this stunning church and help to bring it back to its former glory. We liaised with the architect JD Clarke and sourced a special breathable paint as well as carrying out some repairs to the lime plaster. The team worked really hard to finish the work on time while being careful and diligent so as little disruption as possible was caused.”

St. Mary's Church in Northiam is an Anglican church in the Diocese of Chichester and is set in the heart of Northiam village in East Sussex. The church dates back to the 12th century.

The ceiling has large intersecting squares which are punctuated where they cross with beautiful clusters of gold leaves. The ceiling is just one of the eye-catching features of the church along with stunning stained-glass windows. The most famous feature of St Mary’s, however, is the octagonal stone spire, one of only four mediaeval ones in the county and the tallest.

