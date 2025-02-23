Partnership working secures defibrillator for Polegate

A new defibrillator has been installed in Polegate this week thanks to partnership working between local organisations. The new defibrillator is located outside Lighting Fibre on Twin Oaks Drive.

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders were able to secure funding for the defibrillator through the community grants scheme from South East Water.

With the location chosen to enhance the network of strategic placed defibrillators across the Polegate community, Lighting Fibre agreed to have the cabinet installed on the front of their building and supply its power source.

While Polegate Town Council have agreed to ensure it’s maintained and kept available through the British Hearts Foundations the circuit which feeds into the Ambulance Service nationwide database of public accessible defibrillators.

Representatives from Lighting Fibre with Richard Bradford of Eastbourne Responders along with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Polegate

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “This is community partnership working at its finest to provide lifesaving equipment for our community.”

Richard Bradford from Eastbourne Responders added “In a cardiac arrest for every minute without CPR and use of a defibrillator survival rates reduce by up to 10%.

For anyone wishing to have training in the use of defibrillators and how to perform CPR can contact us at [email protected] for a free training session.