Passing of former leader of Rother District Council

For those who remember Graham Gubby it is with sadness to let you know that he died on Wednesday, July 10 at his home in Bexhill in the care of his family, having been ill for some time.

His father was a Police Sergeant at Arundel. Graham followed in his footsteps, joining the West Sussex Police Cadets. He served at various stations in Sussex including Police Headquarters, Lewes, retiring as a Chief Inspector after 30 years.

He then worked for the Home Office and became more involved in local politics. He was elected a local councillor in Bexhill and took a turn in leading Rother District Council. Graham more recently continued his community service as an invigilator at the local High School, Bexhill Academy.

Graham supported his family and children, enjoyed involvement in carriage driving, and for many years played Badminton for a local team.

Graham Gubby.