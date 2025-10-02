Past Midhurst and Petworth Rotary president ‘rolls out the barrel’ with overseas project

Past president of Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club, Rangesh Nallan is the mastermind of this year’s Roll Out the Barrel overseas project.

Every year throughout the seasons Rotary Clubs raise funds for local appeals and charities – it might be a children’s hospice, a school music group, or choir, hospital equipment, a mental health charity, or simply sponsoring an individual teenager.

Additionally they provide hundreds of hours to their community as volunteers .You will see Rotarians marshalling street events, distributing parcels to young families for Foodbank, supporting youth organisations.

As part of a worldwide charitable and volunteering organisation (non religious, non political) they also have various overseas projects they support with donations

Before ouch! Water carried on back up to 10 kilometres

This year one such project is bringing a new way of helping deliver precious water to remote villages in Tanzania and Kenya, with Rangesh as the mastermind.

His objective was simple, to replace water carriers often requiring children to help their family with this tedious task but who lose out on education.

Rangesh created and adapted ‘wheelie ‘ barrels specially engineered and designed by Adrian Brewer, of the Isle of Wight Trust, to carry water, faster and easier, so reducing time and the manual labour involved in carrying it from remote sources.

Rangesh and past club president John Maguire had visited the villages last year to meet the Masai tribes people and received an enthusiastic reception including several local Rotary Clubs from Mombasa and Kilifi Kenya.

Carrying heavy water

Together they tested the barrels over many months

The test was so successful the word spread from village to village about just how much this helped saving time and freed up their children to attend school.

There was a demand for more barrels – as many as Rotary could fund and produce!

This year Rangesh and past president John Maguire hit the road and presented a personal funding appeal to 13 Rotary Clubs throughout the South and received offers of help from Rotary Clubs from Kenya to help implement the project. Funding was topped up by Rotary

Filling up the barrels - except this time just roll them home!

This month Rangesh together with his club’s president Andrew Mitchell fly out and will hand over 1000 barrels and distribute them with the help of five local Rotary Clubs to the villages.

The event is big news – so much so that TV and radio stations will be covering the big day which you can watch on You Tube on Friday, October 10. More info at www.rolloutthebarrel.org