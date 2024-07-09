Peacehaven care home staff complete 16-mile walk to raise £760 for Alzheimer's Society
Team members at Haven care home completed the long walk from Eastbourne railway station to the care home via Friston Forest in just under eight hours. The group raised £760 in total, with the money being split between a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society and going towards supporting activities for residents in the care home.
The event, which took place on Sunday, June 30, aimed to highlight Haven care home’s commitment to enriching the lives of its residents through activities, including physical exercises like walking.
Leanne Mack, Haven care home head housekeeper, stated: “We enjoyed the walk through Friston Forest and the sense of camaraderie with fellow staff members. It was great to come together to accomplish a shared goal. The hardest part of the walk was the last push back to Haven care home after such a long journey.
"We prepared by having good organisation including designated rest stops, we brought lots of protein snacks and water, and made sure we all checked in with each other throughout as it was a very hot day. We celebrated completion with a cold drink and pats on the back from our colleagues waiting for us at the care home.”
Daryl Winsor, Haven care home manager, said: "I couldn't be prouder of my team for their incredible effort and dedication in walking 16 miles for charity. Their commitment and determination truly embody the spirit of our organisation."
