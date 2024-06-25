Peacehaven Coastal Fundraising group reaches £13,000 milestone for Guide Dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local fundraisers in Peacehaven and the neighbouring area have won recognition this week for raising £13,000, funding a guide dog into a partnership with someone with sight loss.

Thanks to these hard-working volunteers, guide dog Lucas (pictured) is now fully funded to support someone with sight loss for her working dog career.

It costs around £55,000 to breed, train and support a guide dog throughout their life. Guide Dogs continues to support the dogs during their time working as a guide, so the £13,000 figure covers the cost of food, vets’ bills and ongoing training after the dog is partnered with someone with sight loss.

The Peacehaven Coastal fundraising group, made up entirely of volunteers, raised the sum through local activities like collections and sponsored events.

Lucas the black Labrador sits in his guide dog harness.

Phillipa Thom, of Guide Dogs, said: “We want to say a big thank you to the Peacehaven fundraising group for doing so well to raise this amount, it takes hard work and dedication to do what they do and we’re so grateful.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, and this money will go towards helping us deliver our services. We couldn’t do what we do without the support and efforts of our volunteers and the local community that supports them. Thank you to everyone who helped to raise these funds.”