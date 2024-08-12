Penny Farthing World Championship: A surprising Sunday show in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a tranquil Sunday morning, Eastbourne residents and tourists were unexpectedly greeted by a surprising spectacle as the 7th annual Penny Farthing Hill Climb World Championship unfolded.

Starting at the Western Lawns at 10am, 27 riders stood with their towering, vintage bicycles, ready to tackle the challenging three-mile ascent to Beachy Head car park.

This unique event, now a fixture in Eastbourne's calendar, drew a crowd of intrigued and fascinated onlookers.

Some stumbled upon the race during their morning walks, surprised to see the peculiar sight of penny farthings—bicycles with one massive front wheel and a tiny rear wheel—making their way through traffic.

Some wore more traditional attire, whilst others adopted modern cyclist clothing.

The climb is challenging. Riders must conquer a 150-meter (492 ft) elevation without gears, relying solely on muscle and grit.

When asked if roads would be closed for the event, an official chuckled, "No," explaining that the staggered start (one rider leaving every minute) made road closures unnecessary.

Another joked: "I think most cars know to give way when they see a penny farthing!"

The penny farthing, an emblem of Victorian ingenuity, has carved out a niche following in the UK.

There were two female participants. The race is open to anyone to join.

The Eastbourne - Beachy Head Hill Climb celebrates this slice of history, transforming a quiet Sunday into a lively display of cycling heritage, connecting us to our past.

As each cyclist began, spectators lining the route, cheered on the riders as they tackled the steep incline.

Despite the difficulty, the atmosphere remained light-hearted, with riders and onlookers savouring the spectacle.

An American tourist who happened upon the event marvelled at the scene, saying,"It's a hoot! These guys should take this show to other towns.

Robert ON Torto takes to the road!

As the last rider reached the finish line at Beachy Head, the event once again left its mark on Eastbourne, offering entertainment and a reminder of the enduring charm of these vintage bicycles.

The race results were Charlie Burrell in first place (11:51 mins), Roger Davies in second (12:48 mins), and Alex Garrod in third (13:35 mins).

For those who witnessed it, this was a Sunday morning to remember.