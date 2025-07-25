Petition to bring Brighton Corporation Heritage Tramcar back to the city

Brighton Corporation Heritage Tramcar 53, a unique piece of Brighton & Hove's transport history

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Corporation Heritage Tramcar 53, a piece of Brighton & Hove's transport history, was last seen gliding through our streets in 1939. As the only surviving tram from that era, it holds a significant place in the hearts of city residents and transport enthusiasts alike. Forgotten and hidden away in a shed on a farm, it was fate that led to its rediscovery and miraculous revival over the past 15 years. Now nearly fully restored to its former glory, Tram 53 stands ready and proud to return to its rightful home in the city.

The proposal to bring Tramcar 53 back to Brighton & Hove is more than a simple return; it symbolizes a reconnection to our rich cultural and historical heritage. Our community deserves the opportunity to witness this magnificent piece of transport history in motion once more. Displaying Brighton Corporation Heritage Tramcar 53 could transform it into a dynamic learning resource, offering educational benefits and sparking interest in local history and engineering among residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, the presence of Tramcar 53 could be a vital addition to the city's tourism offerings, attracting both tourists and nostalgic city residents eager to witness a slice of Brighton's storied past. Cities like San Francisco and Lisbon have successfully integrated historical trams as part of their tourist appeal, showcasing their importance both culturally and economically.

From wreck to pride

For a detailed description of our vision

Yet, just like any plan, we have a straightforward path to follow: Brighton & Hove City Council must approve Tramcar 53's return. Approval of our proposal plans means a designated home in Stanmer Park where the tram can be based/displayed and operated on a planned track within the park. A location within the park has been identified for the potential new home for Tramcar 53.

Brighton & Hove's identity thrives on its rich history, vibrant communities, and progressive attitudes. Reintroducing Tramcar 53 represents our commitment to preserving our history while ambitiously looking to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have found it !!!!

Join us by signing this petition to urge the Brighton & Hove City Council to bring Brighton Corporation Heritage Tramcar 53 home, where it belongs. Every signature counts, breathing life into our city's past and brightening its future.

Thank you for reading our Petition, whether you do or do not sign, please-please share this post as we need to be visible to as many people as possible, again thank you for any/all support you can give us.

Petition Link: https://chng.it/tKmjvnsYJs