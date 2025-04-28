Pevensey Castle to mark VE-Day 80

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visit Pevensey Castle on Thursday 8 May VE-Day 80 to find out more about the castle's role in the Second World War

Join guided walk and talk: at 11am and 2pm and delve into Pevensey Castle's history as a Second World War operation and command post. Walk and talk included in admission ticket to the castle, and free to English Heritage members.

VE-Day 80 - free community event: commemorative evening held at Pevensey Castle gatehouse and moat bridge. 8:30pm refreshments can be purchased. 9:30pm national lighting of lamp of peace and singing of "I vow to thee my country".