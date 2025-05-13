Pilbeam protects Newhaven Fort for future generations

The 12-month project required heritage expertise and careful liaison with Historic England as the Scheduled Ancient Monument was painstakingly improved.

The work resolved serious damp issues and transformed buildings into new event spaces, which will help the fort to broaden its appeal beyond military history enthusiasts and put Newhaven on the map as a visitor destination.

Alan Corbett, managing director of Pilbeam Construction, said: “We are proud to have been involved in this important restoration of Newhaven Fort – and to meet visitors who are overjoyed with the transformation.

“Preserving a Scheduled Ancient Monument such as the fort is a careful balancing act. We could make repairs and changes, but because of the listed status of the site, Historic England kept a tight rein on any changes, even if they were originally poorly constructed.

“Our specialist work needed to preserve the fort, without making it look like it had been disturbed. Communication was key. Without a doubt the biggest challenge was restoring 18 casemates and turning them into the warm and welcoming exhibition spaces they are today.”

Pilbeam Construction has extensive experience in the heritage building sector which meant it was well placed to deal with the challenges involved, while site manager Simon Hepworth lives in Newhaven and has visited the fort multiple times as a local resident.

Materials had to be transported across a small and narrow bridge with a five-tonne weight limit, so the team set up an external compound and carefully planned for the machinery required.

The biggest job was restoring 18 casemates (vaults within the site) and solving a serious damp problem. The team removed 300 cubic metres of soil, laid a membrane and drainage and then put all the soil back. This will prevent 90% of water ingress.

Pilbeam’s experts then carefully removed paint and added ventilation, creating dry, warm and welcoming exhibition spaces, with brickwork that pops with natural colours.

The casemates now provide an enhanced visitor experience and two of the casemates are available for venue hire.

Some of the historic mass concrete was removed to expose and repair steelwork, and provide reinforcement to the gun emplacement roofs, which required specialist techniques such as hydro demolition and a sprayed concrete method.

The complicated project included more than 30 different elements and careful liaison with other specialist contractors working to improve the site.

Other key repairs within the project included essential repairs to WWII gun emplacements, improvements to site entrance and accessibility and repointing and masonry repairs to casemate frontages.

The Romney Hut was reclad to provide a versatile event space, there were improvements to handrails and edge protection and there were repairs to WWII canopies over the gun emplacements.

Ryan Stock from heritage specialists Pritchard Architecture said: “This conservation-led project required a collaborative relationship with Historic England which allowed us to develop radical, but sensitive interventions.

“The project pioneered several strategies in the conservation of fortifications, with other organisations now taking inspiration from our work.”

The specialist team behind the restoration also included HOP Consulting, IWA M&E Consulting Engineers and MEA, as well as many more, who together worked in partnership to deliver the exciting project for operator Wave Active, which runs the fort for owner Lewes District Council.

The fort reopened to the public in February 2025 and has been so popular, visitors are being advised to book in advance on weekends and holidays.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive at Wave Active, which operates Newhaven Fort, said: "Newhaven Fort is an important landmark in the community and we’re so excited to see the specialist team from Pilbeam and other contractors complete this important project.

“Together their work will safeguard this community asset for local residents and attract visitors from Sussex and beyond, helping us to boost jobs and awareness about what Newhaven has to offer.”

1 . Contributed Newhaven Fort Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Newhaven Fort Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Duke of Gloucester meets the construction team at Newhaven Fort at the official opening Photo: Submitted