Pioneering Crawley doctor dies at 88

A pioneering woman GP who set up a thriving Crawley doctors’ surgery has died aged 88.

Dr Gillian Strube established a practice in Furnace Green with her GP husband George in 1962. The couple met at the United Hospitals sailing club when they were medical students and initially practiced in the New Forest.

In Furnace Green, they first operated from a semi-detached house in Ringwood Close. At the time, very few GPs were women compared to about 60 per cent now.

They soon opened a purpose-built surgery at the bottom of The Glade, becoming known as Dr Gillian and Dr George to avoid confusion. George retired in 1991 and died in 2005.

Dr Gillian Strube founded Furnace Green surgery with GP husband George.

After Gillian left the surgery she went on to other health roles, including for regional health authorities and as an expert witness for the Medical Defence Union.

Dr Strube was a former governor of Thomas Bennett Community College, a magistrate and an active member of the local Labour Party.

She was also a medical author, a keen horsewoman, yachtswoman, dog breeder and gardener.

She leaves sons Peter and Roland, daughter Jackie and granddaughter Lily.

Jackie said: “Mum was much-loved and respected as a GP and mum and dad were both well-known and popular local figures. She was very forthright and honest in her advice and focused on helping people stay healthy rather than just dishing out pills.

"She was a force of nature and a fighter - and had to be, as women were a small minority in the medical profession when she started. She’ll be hugely missed by the family.”

Her funeral will take place on Friday, August 9 at 11am at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Balcombe Road, RH10 3HQ.