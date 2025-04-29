Planning - call for a stronger voice to protect Chichester Harbour National Landscape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Harbour Conservancy is calling for a stronger voice to protect the Chichester Harbour National Landscape in the planning system.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Harbour National Landscape is under significant pressure from development. In the last 2 years more than 750 dwellings have been approved on the boundary of the National Landscape and there is a target for Havant Borough Council and Chichester District Council to build a total of 31,200 new houses by 2040.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy is responsible for managing the National Landscape, and we comment on new planning applications (approximately 300 each year). But National Landscape authorities like Chichester Harbour Conservancy are NOT statutory consultees in the planning system, which means there is no legal requirement for them to be consulted or for our comments to be taken into account.

Call for a change in law

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the Chichester Harbour National Landscape at Highgrove Farm, Bosham.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill is at the bill committee stage in Parliament. Jess Fuller-Brown, MP for Chichester, has tabled an amendment to the bill seeking to make National Landscapes statutory consultees on planning applications.

Richard Austin, Director of the Chichester Harbour National Landscape said: “National Landscapes like Chichester Harbour are vitally important for the UK; as well as being designated areas of beauty they protect nature, feed the nation and provide a valuable environment for health and wellbeing.But despite having the highest protection in UK law, National Landscape authorities need to carry greater weight in the planning system.

“We need a stronger voice to protect this special place and we fully support the amendment that seeks to give all National Landscapes statutory consultee status.”

Chichester Harbour is one of the most important sites for wildlife in the UK. But it is under mounting pressures from development, climate change, population rise, sea-level rise, poor water quality and more. Chichester Harbour Conservancy hopes that the proposed amendment to Planning and Infrastructure Bill will be accepted, giving National Landscapes like us a stronger voice in the planning system to protect this precious place.

Find out more about the Chichester Harbour National Landscape at www.conservancy.co.uk