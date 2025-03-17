Plans for 244 affordable homes in Horsham are submitted

Muse, the nationwide placemaker, has submitted a planning application to deliver 244 affordable homes in the northeast of Horsham town centre, West Sussex, as part of a wider new residential neighbourhood. Brought forward in partnership with landowner West Sussex County Council and Muse’s sister company Lovell, the proposals promise to deliver much-needed affordable homes on brownfield land alongside new public spaces and green areas.

Muse was selected as West Sussex County Council’s preferred development partner in 2021. Since then, Muse has engaged with the local community to understand local needs and aspirations for the former pharmaceuticals site which has been vacant for over a decade.

The feedback from the local community highlighted the need for affordable housing that supports different household types, as well as the importance of sustainable design and green spaces.

In response, the planning application seeks to deliver 244 new affordable homes within the emerging neighbourhood. These are set to range from one-bedroom flats through to four-bedroomfamily houses to respond to local housing need.

Horsham plans sketch

The plans have also prioritised sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient homes, green spaces, pedestrian-friendly routes and improved accessibility to local services and transport links. If approved, residents would benefit from high-quality public realm, landscaped gardens – including a new public park and woodland walking route.

Lovell have submitted a separate application for the remainder of the site to deliver a mixture of affordable and for-sale housing.

Ellen Bryan, Development Manager at Muse, said: “We are delighted to reach this key milestone in bringing forward our vision for a high-quality neighbourhood in Horsham.

“Our proposals promise to deliver much-needed homes for local people, ensuring that this sustainably located brownfield site does not remain derelict but instead becomes a vibrant and inclusive community.

“Through close collaboration with West Sussex County Council and our partners, we are committed to creating a place that not only meets the housing needs of the community but also contributes to the wider social and economic prosperity of the area. The insights gained from our community engagement have played a fundamental role in shaping our proposals, ensuring that they meet the needs and aspirations of local residents.”