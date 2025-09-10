Platinum Champion attends AIDO summit

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to attend the AIDO summit and annual awards in London.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ateker International Development Organisation is a global humanitarian organisation with branches located in Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Toga, Tanzania, Canada, Germany, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

It serves to add value to local communities based within their catchment areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The topic for this year's London summit was how to stop child poverty, child exploitation and child slavery.

Lord Brett McLean pictured with AIDO ambassadors

Lord Brett McLean said "I was delighted to attend this event and meet some of the tribal Royalty who had travelled from across the globe to meet in London to discuss such a pivotal and important issue and to find solutions to these problems."

At Lord Brett's last business and community luncheon Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda Nimisha Madvahni attended the luncheon to encourage the strengthening of relationships and collaboration between Sussex and Uganda.