Platinum Champion attends AIDO summit

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:12 BST
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to attend the AIDO summit and annual awards in London.

Ateker International Development Organisation is a global humanitarian organisation with branches located in Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Toga, Tanzania, Canada, Germany, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Most Popular

It serves to add value to local communities based within their catchment areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The topic for this year's London summit was how to stop child poverty, child exploitation and child slavery.

Lord Brett McLean pictured with AIDO ambassadorsplaceholder image
Lord Brett McLean pictured with AIDO ambassadors

Lord Brett McLean said "I was delighted to attend this event and meet some of the tribal Royalty who had travelled from across the globe to meet in London to discuss such a pivotal and important issue and to find solutions to these problems."

At Lord Brett's last business and community luncheon Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda Nimisha Madvahni attended the luncheon to encourage the strengthening of relationships and collaboration between Sussex and Uganda.

Related topics:LondonUganda
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice