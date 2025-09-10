Platinum Champion attends AIDO summit
Ateker International Development Organisation is a global humanitarian organisation with branches located in Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Toga, Tanzania, Canada, Germany, United States of America and the United Kingdom.
It serves to add value to local communities based within their catchment areas.
The topic for this year's London summit was how to stop child poverty, child exploitation and child slavery.
Lord Brett McLean said "I was delighted to attend this event and meet some of the tribal Royalty who had travelled from across the globe to meet in London to discuss such a pivotal and important issue and to find solutions to these problems."
At Lord Brett's last business and community luncheon Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda Nimisha Madvahni attended the luncheon to encourage the strengthening of relationships and collaboration between Sussex and Uganda.