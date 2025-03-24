Platinum Champion celebrates 50 years with charity fundraising concert in Bexhill

The event had an international theme with live entertainment provided by the winner of The Voice Ukraine Igor Grohotsky, the Ukrainian Voyla Voices Choir, entertainer Rick Bonner who has performed on the QE2, dance troop Anonymuz Duo and ACD followed by music provided by DJ Willz.

A number of celebrities attended the event including Penny Ellis from Big Brother and Linda Rayfield from The Great British Bake Off who created a very special McLean lemon sponge and buttercream birthday cake.

Monies raised from the event was donated to the Homelessness Unity Group, Bexhill In Bloom, Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre and LifeAid for Ukraine.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda, The Chairman of Rother District Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Seaford, Polegate, Hailsham, Deputy Mayors of Hailsham, Polegate, Peacehaven and the Past Mayors of Bexhill, The City of Brighton and Hove and Croydon and The Pride of Africa Queen and Princesses.

Lord Brett McLean said " I would like to publicly thank everyone who was involved in making this event a success, from our amazing first rate performers such as the legendary Igor Grohotsky, the amazing Rick Bonner, fabulous Voyla Voices and the energetic and amazing Anonymuz Duo and ADC and DJ Willz.

A huge thank you to Linda Rayfield from The Great British Bake Off who created an incredible McLean lemon sponge and buttercream sponge cake.

Thanks to the Hailsham based Scrumdidiliscous Sweet shop and Hon Freeman for Hastings Maureen Charlesworth who donated the raffle prizes and to Mo for the amazing Chocolate fudge cake.

The event was held at the Pebsham

Community Hub in Bexhill on sea.

I'm delighted that everyone enjoyed themselves.

1 . Contributed The Civic delegation pictured with Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Linda Rayfield from The Great British Bake Off with Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted