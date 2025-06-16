Platinum Champion hosts Sussex Day Lunch in Hastings with High Commissioner

Lord Brett McLean hosted his annual Sussex Day Business and Community Networking Luncheon at Sussex Coast College Hastings on Monday 16th June - Sussex Day itself.

The event was used as a way to celebrate everything that's positive about Sussex from the range of small independent, medium sized and large businesses, community groups including voluntary organisations and charities, arts & culture, educational establishments and individuals.

The guest keynote speaker was Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda Nimisha Madhvani who gave an excellent presentation on Unity and liasion and the benefits available for Sussex businesses to twin with Uganda, a country steeped in rich tourism and hospitality experiences and opportunities for visitors now that London Gatwick Airport offers direct flights to Uganda 4 days a week.

Other guests who attended the Sussex Day Luncheon included the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Chairman of Rother District Council, Chairman of Wealden District Council, The Mayors of Bexhill and Polegate, Deputy Mayor of Hastings, Past Mayors of Bexhill and Seaford, South East Lions District Governor and representatives from private commercial businesses, charities and voluntary organisations.

A raffle was held at the event which raised £250.oo for The Baton Of Hope charity which is a suicide prevention awareness charity that offers Hope to people experiencing dark days.

Lord Brett McLean said " I was delighted to see so many representatives from business, community groups and local government in attendance. The event is designed to celebrate everything that's positive about Sussex and today's lunch demonstrated how people from various backgrounds can unite and link up with one another to add value and enrich the lives of others. "

Her Excellency Nimisha Madhvani said " It was a pleasure to visit Hastings for such a wonderful event, I was delighted to be given an opportunity to promote the many benefits of visiting, living and working in Uganda, I see many opportunities for Sussex businesses to strengthen relationships with our country and I am grateful to Lord Brett for his involvement and engagement agenda for a better and more United Sussex."

Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad said " This event is a very positive activity and I am very grateful to Lord Brett McLean for organising this event, the students at Hastings College provided great food and great serving skills, I was very impressed."

Just under 100 organisations were represented at the lunch.

The next luncheon will be held on Hastings Day which is Tuesday 14th October.

1 . Contributed The Sussex Day Civic delegation with Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Civic delegation at the Sussex Day Business and Community Luncheon Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sandra Martin from Gogglebox with Sussex Day lunch attendees at Sussex Coast College Hastings Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed High Commissioner for Uganda Her Excellency Nimisha Madhvani with members from the Lions Club including District Governor for South East Lions, President of SEBI Lions and Vice President Hastings Lions Photo: Submitted