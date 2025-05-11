Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited by the Greensleeves Care to attend their VE Day celebrations at their Grosvenor House Care Home in St Leonard's on Sea.

The home forms part of the Greensleeves charitable foundation which was a subsidiary of the Royal Voluntary Service until 1997 when it evolved and was set up as its own foundation.

Greensleeves got their name following the end of the second world war when former Women's Voluntary Service Residential Clubs were formed and allowed individuals following the end of the war to join communal residential settings for a modest weekly payment to live in a community with like minded people.

Greensleeves management team who will be volunteering alongside the Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion.

Green sleeves got its name fom the Green Sleeves uniforms which were the uniforms given to those that were known as the land army girls who aided the war by helping with agricultural and manufacturing duties and keeping the country running whilst the male population were conscripted to defend the country in various military roles.

Grosvenor House in St. Leonard's is a specialist care home that focuses on older age and those with dementia but its management team are keen to return to the original grass roots ethos of serving the community by creating a number of community opportunities such as working with the Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre in Ashburnham and the Homelessness Unity Group in Bexhill whilst supporting this year's delayed Hastings Half Marathon.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said ' I was delighted to visit Grosvenor House and meet residents and staff and look forward to supporting the home in its objective to supporting the local community "