Platinum Champion joins Sussex Mayors Association Luncheon

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 14:20 BST
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined the Sussex Mayors Association quarterly luncheon held at the Devils Dyke Golf Club near Brighton.

The Sussex Mayors Association held their quarterly luncheon on Wednesday at the Devils Dyke Golf Club near Brighton.

The luncheon was attended by current and Past Mayors, Mayoress ' and Mayoral Consorts from across the County including Polegate, Peacehaven, Bexhill, Brighton & Hove, Winchelsea, Worthing and Peacehaven.

Lord Brett said " It's always a great pleasure to attend the Sussex Mayors Association luncheon as it gives me the opportunity to find out the latest developments across the County from Civic and community leaders.

The event always boasts great food, super service, a wonderful venue and splendid company. "

The Sussex Mayors Association rotate meeting venues across East and West Sussex and will be returning to Bexhill In 2026.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with Past Mayors of Brighton and Hove Denise Cobb and Lynda Hyde.

Past Mayors of Brighton & Hove with Past Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Abul Azad who doubles as the current Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council

Sussex Mayors Association members pictured at the Devils Dyke Golf Club

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with Past Mayor of Worthing and The Mayor of Polegate

