Platinum Champion judges charity dog show

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was the guest judge at a charity dog show hosted by Grosvenor House Residential Care Home in St. Leonard's on Sea.

Grosvenor House Care Home is part of the Greensleeves Trust which is a national registered charity.

Grosvenor House based in West St. Leonard's is a Dementia Haven and works closely with a number of organisations including the Hastings and St. Leonard's Dementia Action Alliance.

On Tuesday the activities co-ordinator supported by staff and residents put on a charity dog show to kickstart fundraising so the Home can purchase its own vehicle.

Charity Dog show.

The vehicle would help transport residents to a host of appointments including hospital, GP, opticians, chiropody, dental and hairdressing and would also support residents with their social activities such as a trip to the local gardens, pub, fish n chip shop, cinema, shopping centre, etc.

Grosvenor House Activities co-ordinator Judith said: "Since Covid happened a lot of transport companies scaled down their fleets of wheelchair accessible vehicles, one taxi company had 12 and now they only have four wheelchair taxis, so the demand is much greater and therefore to have our very own vehicle would be brilliant for everyone."

The dog show consisted of a number of rounds including agility, best looking, most friendly and most crowd appreciated dog.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "It was a delightful afternoon meeting residents, staff, dog owners and their pets. It was in deed a pleasure to kickstart their fundraising appeal by judging their dog show."

The appeal so far has raised nearly £200 with a number of fundraising activities planned throughout the year to continue raising funds for the vehicle.