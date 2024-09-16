Platinum Champion supports charity BBQ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to attend a special fundraising BBQ at Grosvenor House Care Home.

Grosvenor House Care Home based in West St. Leonard's held a charity BBQ and raffle to help with their fundraising activities to purchase a people carrier for their residents.

Grosvenor House is part of the Greensleeves Charitable Trust which operates special care homes across the UK.

The Platinum Champion who is also the First Vice-President of Hastings Lions CIO was delighted to inform staff and residents that Hastings Lions would pledge £500 towards their vehicle appeal.

Lord Brett McLean said: "It was a wonderful and enjoyable afternoon meeting residents and their families and staff at Grosvenor House, everyone enjoyed the wonderful food and atmosphere."