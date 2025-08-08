Platinum Champion supports charity calendar

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean met local residents at the Greensleeves Charity operated Grosvenor House in St. Leonard's on Sea who set up a camera club to create a charity calendar.

The Greensleeves Charity operated Grosvenor House Care Home in St. Leonard's have launched their charity calendar which has been kindly sponsored by MLC Funeraks Ltd, locally based building contractor George Stone Limited and Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean.

Calendars are on sale for £10 and are available to purchase from Grosvenor House in St. Leonard's on sea and MLC Funerals Ltd at 20, Cooden Sea Road in Little Common.

Proceeds from the calendars will be donated to the Grosvenor House vehicle appeal fund.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with the Grosvenor House Camera Club at their calendar launch.

Judith Cooper the homes activities Co-ordinator said " We are very grateful to our sponsors Lord Brett, George Stone Builders and MLC Funerals for their generous support with our charity fundraising concert."

Lord Brett said " The calendar is a wonderful example of the homes residents taking part in an activity that will help raise much needed funds for their vehicle appeal fund, the calendars are of very good quality and was an excellent example of a resident produced project."

Grosvenor House is part of the Greensleeves Charitable Trust which was part of the Women's Royal Voluntary Service until it evolved and became its own Charitable trust.