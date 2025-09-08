Platinum Champion supports National Catch The Bus Month

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean is actively supporting National Catch The Bus Month #NCBM

September is National Catch The Bus Month #ctbm where Bus companies across the UK promote the benefits of using public transport with particular emphasis on buses.

It is estimated that one bus can provide the equivalent of 75 car journeys and as such by using the bus greatly reduces road usage by cars thus decreasing the carbon footprint in towns and villages across the county.

Added benefits of using the bus includes cheaper and cost effective travel as a result of the Government's capped fares schemes which means no single journey by bus will cost more that £3.00 whilst other single journeys are reduced to £2.oo and even a hop on hop off short journey fare of £1.oo with funding from East Sussex County Council.

Other benefits of using the bus includes not having to pay for parking, free WiFi and charging points for mobile devices, the opportunity to use mobile devices whilst travelling, the benefit of a regular service connecting communities together.

Lord Brett McLean said " Stagecoach South East buses provide a really good service linking communities together and ensuring that thousands of passengers every day using the road network reach their destinations at the desired times.

Stagecoach South East like all other bus companies offer not only the capped fares but also special offers such as £6.10 day tickets or mega rider tickets at £24.10 which represents 7 days unlimited travel with no time restrictions across the Hastings and Rother area.

Stagecoach South East drivers were recently rated in passenger feedback studies as 4.8 out of 5 for professionalism and friendliness, 4.7 out of 5 for vehicle reliability and cleanliness.

Lord Brett McLean said " Stagecoach South East are the real heartbeat of the community, ensuring that passengers get to their destinations be it places of work, education, appointments or just for social inclusion, Stagecoach are proud to serve and happy to help.

The company as part of its community support initiatives is supporting The Baton Of Hope when it visits Hastings on 23rd September as part of its national UK tour promoting suicide awareness and prevention. #WeveGotYou.