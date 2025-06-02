Platinum Champion supports National Volunteers Week

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean is backing the national volunteering week campaign which focuses on the enthusiasm, drive, dedication and commitment of volunteers across the United Kingdom.

The campaign which started 41 years ago is designed to recognise the time and effort donated by volunteers that adds value to their communities and to thank them for their continued dedication.

Lord Brett McLean said " Volunteers are often the backbone of our communities and spend their time helping to support others within their local communities.

I've been a volunteer for 35 years primarily serving the County of East Sussex and secondly neighboring counties. Volunteering has generated for me multiple friendships, provided me with new skills and has allowed me to make a positive difference within my local community.

Being a volunteer has allowed me to participate in various projects and gain multiple experiences that I might not otherwise have had the opportunity to have had but above all being a volunteer can be enjoyable and fun.

I want to take this opportunity to thank my fellow volunteers who add so much value to our communities and enrich the lives of those within our communities."

National Volunteers Week starts annually on the first Monday in June and runs an entire week this year starting on Monday 2nd June and ending on Sunday 8th June #NationalVolunteering2025

1 . Contributed Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean abseiling down a council building for charity in Eastbourne Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Bexhill In Bloom volunteers working in Egerton Park in Bexhill Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Members of Hastings Lions Club who recently donated a £25,000 cheque to the Kent, Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance to purchase a new rapid response vehicle Photo: Submitted