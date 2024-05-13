Platinum Champion welcomes Waverley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world's last fully operational Paddle Steamer the PS Waverley WILL return to Eastbourne Pier this year.

The PS Waverley which is the last remaining fully operational Paddle Steamer in the world is set to return to Eastbourne Pier following an array of meetings and site visits between the National Piers Society's national chairman Tim Wardley, Eastbourne Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar, Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and representatives from Waverley Excursions.

The Waverley is set to depart Eastbourne Pier at 3.15pm on Thursday 12th September 2024 for an afternoon cruise round Beachy Head and sailing past the Seven Sisters.

Waverley will also offer an evening cruise departing at 5.30pm for a sailing along the Sussex Coast to Shoreham.

Lord Brett McLean, Tim Wardley and Sheikh Abid Gulzar

Sheikh Abid Gulzar said " I am delighted that PS Waverley is returning to Eastbourne and that the pier is instrumental in its return, this will be very exciting for Pier visitors."

Tim Wardley said " This is an amazing opportunity not to be missed, the last ever fully operational Paddle Steamer is indeed returning to Eastbourne and with it, the magic of nostalgia travel and the opportunity of yester year cruising."

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " This is a wonderful opportunity that will help boost local tourism, it is also a beacon of positivity that clearly demonstrates how voluntary organisations and private businesses can work together for the betterment of our communities. "

