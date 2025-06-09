Plumpton Village News

Plumpton News

Fun Dog Show, supporting St Peter & St James Hospice, is being held at the Strawberry Fair, at the village hall, this Saturday (June 14). The classes are Cutest/Cuddliest Dog/Bitch (any age), Best Dog/Bitch under 7 years, Best Veteran Dog/Bitch over 7 year and Dog/Bitch with smartest/bling collar. Entries from 2pm and cost £2 per class. Judging at 3pm. Proceeds from the Dog Show in support of St Peter & St James Hospice. Contact Sue for more details [email protected].

Jumble sale is at the village hall on Saturday June 21 at 2pm in aid of Plumpton and East Chiltington Churches. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, along with a tombola and refreshments.

Open Garden The Old Mill House, Plumpton Lane, BN7 3AH on Sunday 29 June from 2pm to 6pm. The garden covers some 12 acres and is influenced by its waterside setting. Chance to visit the working water mill and products from the mill will be on sale. Along with plant sales, tombola and live music. Entry, by advanced ticket sales only, costs £10 and children under 16 £5 which includes afternoon tea. All ticket proceeds go to St Peter & St James Hospice. For tickets call 01273 891722 or email [email protected].

Classics, Cars & Coffees meet on Sunday July 6, at The Plough, Plumpton Green, from 10.30am to midday and beyond. All vehicles (cars, trucks, bikes, mopeds, tractors and scooters) are welcome with pre-1990 being the focus. This month (June 1) saw 122 vehicles displayed across the main car park and paddock. Standouts I’m told were the trio of Mustangs, especially the Cobra Jet, and a quartet of early Porsche's.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet on Thursday July 10, from 2pm to 4pm, at the Church Annexe when Ian Gledhill will give a humorous talk on ‘By the Seaside’. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate.

Music and munchies is at The Plough on Monday August 26 from midday, there will be live music all day. Do you have a food stall or food van you’d like to set up at The Plough let them know via [email protected]. For information about the live acts keep an eye on The Plough’s Facebook page.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.