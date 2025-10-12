Plumpton Village News

Plumpton Friday 17th October

JUMBLE SALE is at the village hall this Saturday (October 18) at 2pm in aid of the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, along with a tombola and refreshments.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet at the Church Annexe, on Thursday November 13 at 2pm for a willow weaving demonstration. All welcome, annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. . For more information call 01273 891592.

Flower Club meet at the village hall on Wednesday November 19 at 7.30pm. When Nina Tucknott will give a Christmas Demonstration entitled ‘Winter Wonderland’. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening with a chance to win one of Nina’s wonderful Christmas floral displays. All welcome, Flower Club membership costs £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8 (first visit free) which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. For more details contact Jo Hale on 07719887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

TABLES are available at the Plumpton Festive Fair, supporting St Peter & St James Hospice, on Saturday November 29. The Fair will be at the village hall and to book a large table (£20) or a small (£10) contact Sue Akers via [email protected] or 01273 891701.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.