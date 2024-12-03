Polegate Christmas lights switch-on and festive fun day: a sparkling success!

Polegate Town Council’s Christmas Lights Switch-On organised by Polegate Town Council and the Christmas Market & Festive Fun Day, organised by Ace Events, brought festive cheer to the community in spectacular fashion!

The highlight of the event was the dazzling switch-on of Polegate’s magical Christmas lights by the marvellous Dame Nurse Nanny Nora Nighty from the Polegate Drama Group. The beloved pantomime dame lit up not just the town but also the hearts of attendees with their charm and energy.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined the celebration and made it such a memorable day. The festive spirit and sense of community were truly uplifting as we came together to mark the start of the holiday season.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar expressed his delight, saying: "We had a magical afternoon on Saturday for our Christmas Lights Switch-On. The team at Ace Events organised a fantastic event brimming with seasonal atmosphere at the Christmas Market & Festive Fun Day. The turnout was incredible, with one of the largest crowds we've seen, welcoming the brilliant Dame Nurse Nanny Nora Nighty to officially switch on the lights. It was a joy accompanying them through the High Street to visit local businesses and promote the Drama Group’s upcoming pantomime, Sleeping Beauty. A huge thank you to everyone involved and to all who attended, making it such a resounding success."

