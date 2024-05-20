Polegate Mayor donates to gardening projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar has donated gardening vouchers for two Polegate groups on the Royal Horticulture Society’s national gardening week.

Each year the National Gardening Week sees thousands of people sharing their love of gardening, hosting events and talking about what they’re growing.

The Mayor made donations to Polegate Beavers to help them enhance their garden within the community centre along with the after school gardening club at Polegate School.

Cllr Dunbar said: “I was really pleased to donate to these two projects, 20 years ago I myself spent a lot of time in the wildlife garden while at Polegate School so was delighted to revisit them and see the next generation enjoying gardening and seeing their plants grow.”

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Sue Barber and the Polegate Beavers.

Sue Barber From Polegate Beavers said: “Polegate Beavers want to say a huge thank you for the donation. The Beavers are very excited about getting more things for their garden. We are going to purchase seeds, decorative stones, gloves, and some more tools.”