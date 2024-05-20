Polegate Mayor donates to gardening projects
and live on Freeview channel 276
Each year the National Gardening Week sees thousands of people sharing their love of gardening, hosting events and talking about what they’re growing.
The Mayor made donations to Polegate Beavers to help them enhance their garden within the community centre along with the after school gardening club at Polegate School.
Cllr Dunbar said: “I was really pleased to donate to these two projects, 20 years ago I myself spent a lot of time in the wildlife garden while at Polegate School so was delighted to revisit them and see the next generation enjoying gardening and seeing their plants grow.”
Sue Barber From Polegate Beavers said: “Polegate Beavers want to say a huge thank you for the donation. The Beavers are very excited about getting more things for their garden. We are going to purchase seeds, decorative stones, gloves, and some more tools.”
National Gardening week also raises awareness of the difference that gardens and gardening can make to the lives of everyone in the UK. It helps to inspire more people, particularly the next generation of gardeners, to experience the joy of growing and creating beautiful green spaces.