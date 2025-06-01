Polegate Mayor joins Twinning Association visit to Saintry-sur-Seine

The Mayor of Polegate has joined members of the Polegate Twinning Association on a memorable visit to the town’s French twin, Saintry-sur-Seine, strengthening international friendship and cultural ties between the two communities.

The visit saw for the first time a serving Polegate Mayor travel with the delegation to Saintry-sur-Seine, located just south of Paris, for a programme of cultural exchange, local tours, and formal receptions. The Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar was warmly welcomed by the Mayor of Saintry-sur-Seine, Patrick Rauscher, and other civic representatives.

The trip celebrated the longstanding twinning relationship between the two towns, which was established in 1991 to promote mutual understanding, friendship, and community links. The delegation took part in joint events including a civic reception, community meals, and a tour of historical and cultural sites.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said:

Mayor of Saintry-sur-Seine, Patrick Rauscher Presents Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar an photo of Polegate Park.

"It was an honour to represent Polegate and to see first-hand the strong bond our towns have built over the years. The hospitality we received was truly heartwarming, and it was inspiring to see how shared values of friendship and cooperation can unite communities across borders."

Chair of the Polegate Twinning Association, Yusaf Samiullah, added:

"This visit continues a proud tradition of friendship between Polegate and Saintry-sur-Seine. We are grateful for the support of the Mayor and look forward to welcoming our French friends to Polegate in 2026."

Plans are already underway for a return visit by the Saintry delegation, further cementing the relationship and creating more opportunities for residents of both towns to engage in meaningful cultural exchange.

Twinning representatives in Saintry-sur-Seine

A spokesperson for Saintry-sur-Seine Council added “We had the pleasure of welcoming our English friends from the town of Polegate. After a warm reunion and some memorable photos, our mayors exchanged a few words about the importance of this pairing for our two towns. As a symbol of this beautiful Franco-British friendship, our mayor gave Cllr Dan Dunbar, mayor of Polegate, a beautiful aerial photo of Polegate Park. This was a beautiful moment of sharing, which strengthens the ties between our twin towns even more.”