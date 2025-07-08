Polegate Mayor selects East Sussex Wildlife Rescue as Charity of the Year

The Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar, has proudly announced East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) as his official charity of the year. Cllr Dunbar, who was re-election into his 3rd mayoral term in May 2025, has chosen to shine a spotlight on the tireless work of WRAS, a local charity dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned wildlife across East Sussex. The organisation responds to thousands of calls each year, rescuing everything from hedgehogs and foxes to birds and deer, often working around the clock.

“Wildlife plays such an important role in the health of our environment,” said the Mayor. “WRAS does extraordinary work, not only saving animals in need but also educating the public and promoting peaceful coexistence with nature. I’m delighted to support them during my term.”

Throughout the year, the Mayor will support a variety of fundraising initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and community events to benefit WRAS. Plans charity raffles, a Christmas carol concert and civic receptions—all designed to raise vital funds and celebrate the volunteers who make the work of WRAS possible.

Trevor Weeks MBE, founder and operations director of WRAS, expressed his gratitude: “We are honoured to be chosen as Cllr Dan Dunbar’s charity of the year and grateful for this recognition of our work in the Polegate community. Over the past decade, we’ve responded to more than 2,100 wildlife casualties in Polegate alone—over 600 of them hedgehogs, which are thriving across the town’s housing estates and surrounding countryside. Other species we've helped include Buzzards, Great Spotted Woodpeckers, Swans, Tawny Owls, Swallows, Whiskered Bats, a Stoat and even a Woodcock. Polegate is known within our charity as a town full of wildlife lovers, and we’ve had the pleasure of meeting many caring and compassionate residents who go above and beyond to help local wildlife. We truly value the continued support from the people of Polegate and now Cllr Dunbar’s valuable and much needed support.”

To learn more about WRAS and upcoming events, visit https://wildlifeambulance.org