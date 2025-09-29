Political opinion: Cllr Zack Ali - Labour’s Digital ID plan is a dangerous step, Crawley deserves better

Cllr Zack Ali

Labour's plan for a mandatory digital ID card is not just wrong. It’s dangerous.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's dangerous for your freedom. Dangerous for your privacy. And dangerous for your wallet.

We’ve been here before. The last time Labour were in government, they tried to bring in ID cards. And they failed. Now they are back and they are trying again.

This time, it’s even worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour don’t want just an ID card. They want a centralised national database with your personal information, tracking your movements, your appointments, and your daily life. They’re calling it “BritCard.” But let’s call it what it really is – BritTrack.

Tony Blair’s name is all over it. So is Keir Starmer’s silence. Because when you dig into Labour’s agenda, it is not about freedom, it is about control.

And let’s not forget Labour’s record. In 2007, they lost the personal details of 25 million people – names, addresses, National Insurance numbers, even bank account details. That was under a Labour Chancellor. And now they want you to trust them again?

That’s not just bad policy. That’s arrogant. It’s the same old Labour who are out of touch, overreaching, and completely irresponsible with your data and your money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And speaking of money, research by the London School of Economics says Labour’s digital ID scheme could cost £19.2 billion over ten years. Imagine what we could do with that in Crawley and in the United Kingdom on policing, schools, and our NHS.

Let’s be absolutely clear: this is a choice between freedom and control.

That is why I am asking you today to sign the petition today at www.stopthedigitalid.com. We need to show that Crawley says no. We need to show that Britain says no.

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about right and wrong.

Let’s stop this plan in its tracks. Let’s stand up for Crawley.

And let’s send a clear message to Labour: you may run the government but you don’t run our lives.