Political opinion: John Kay: The planned Brighton City land-grab

The furore about Brighton & Hove’s proposed land-grab of several electoral wards currently within Lewes District is hardly surprising, when Brighton put forward the proposal without giving any notice to their fellow council.

Brighton’s ‘consultation’ involved only their own residents, not the Lewes residents affected. The lack of such basic common courtesy at a time when the councils were supposedly working closely on Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) explains the hostile reaction from Lewes, and Lewes residents.

Is there a case, with LGR in prospect, for re-examining the boundaries? Yes, there clearly is. It is anomalous that little Saltdean is divided between authorities, and that two major university campuses straddle the medieval parish boundary between the historically-linked Stanmer and Falmer, and thus fall between two jurisdictions.

Brighton might reasonably feel the Amex to be a civic asset, and it would not be absurd for residents of Peacehaven, and even Newhaven, to feel part of Greater Brighton. Those residents should obviously have the decisive view but Brighton could not consult them itself – it doesn’t know who they are. All the more reason to talk to Lewes first! Note, however, that Brighton’s proposals would create just as many anomalies as they would resolve.

Their new ward-based boundary would separate little Kingston from neighbouring Lewes, and create a new Saltdean anomaly along the Denton-South Heighton boundary. For the benefit of Brighton residents, Denton is part of Newhaven but South Heighton is not, but the boundary zig-zags across modern streets. Overall, it’s an ill thought out plan, incompetently implemented.

Looking beyond this storm in a teacup, the proposed LGR does create some real issues.

The first is an assault on local democracy. No one has asked Sussex residents whether they actually want the supposed benefits of a new mayor. Sussex is twice as long as Greater London is across, with Rye almost 100 miles from Chichester, and Sussex has awful roads. What does Brighton have in common with Petworth or Northiam?

The towns and villages would lose the local councils that actually respond to local issues and have councillors we know. In their place comes a metropolitan mayor, with whole new layers of deputy-mayors and assistant-mayors, and the extra council tax to pay for them. Who cares what we think? Not ministers in Whitehall, and not the handful of current council leaders, who are very vulnerable to the charge that they spoke for us purely in their own interest, to sidestep the electoral carnage they would otherwise have suffered last May.

The second is that the Brighton land grab doesn’t solve its LGR problems. Angela Rayner has decreed, doubtless for good reason, that her new unitaries must each have at least half a million people. Brighton & Hove is little over half that size, and the land grab is much too small to change that.

There are two broad Rayner-compliant LGR models for Sussex. One is three unitaries, each just over the half million, in which Brighton takes 250,000 people from West Sussex. That has been explored, but there are no West Sussex volunteers to join Brighton, and share its vast i360 debt. The only other Rayner-compliant option is for two new Sussex unitaries, West Sussex and an enlarged East Sussex that absorbs Brighton – just as existed before the last round of LGR about fifty years ago!

But the biggest issue of all is the idiotic timetable currently proposed. Our civic leaders propose that we elect a new shadow-mayor in May 2026, but new shadow-unitaries only in May 2027! The only job of the new mayor, and all those expensive deputy-mayors and assistant-mayors, is to guide and coordinate the activities of the new unitaries who have the crucial on-the-ground knowledge.

On the current plan they would devote their first year, during which we would be paying council tax for the mayor and the current Counties and the current Districts, to deciding who had which office at their new Lewes headquarters and re-arranging all their new office furniture.