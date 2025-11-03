Political opinion: John Milne MP - Why don’t things work anymore?

John Milne MP calls for the restoration of faith in the government to actually get things done.

This week, the scale of failure in the government’s home insulation scheme has been laid bare for all to see. The National Audit Office has found that 98% of subsidised external wall installations and 30% of internal wall installations since 2022 have major issues, including risks of damp and mould, as well as health and safety concerns.

The idea is a good one. We have the oldest, leakiest housing stock in all of Western Europe. A relatively small investment in home insulation can help householders slash their bills and reduce the pressure on national energy supplies. Yet the workmanship is so bad that it’s actually made the homes worse, if not actually dangerous. This is not a matter of the occasional bad apple. 98% is almost the whole scheme. How could so many suppliers fail?

Other disastrous government projects are easy to find, most famously HS2. Defence procurement ministers get it wrong again and again, most recently with the F-35 fighter plane project. While a few years ago the collapse of Carillion, the government’s main outsourced construction arm, left schools and hospitals across the country half-finished.

Why does this keep happening? Part of the reason is constant political interference. New ministers arrive, want to make their mark, and shift the goalposts on projects already halfway through.

But deeper than that is a national culture of destructive cost-cutting set by a succession of Conservative governments. At both the national and local levels, we have become obsessed with finding the cheapest deal, not the best deal. Suppliers have learned how to play the game. They cut corners on quality because they know that’s the only way to get commissioned.

It’s demoralising and it’s holding the country back.

What’s particularly dispiriting is that in the long run, this approach costs us more money than it saves. In the 1980s, Thatcher sold off our state housing stock with the promise that the private sector would step in to fill the gap. It did not.

Instead, we have developed a chronic shortage of affordable housing at the same time as a massive increase in the cost of housing benefits.

If we’re to restore people’s faith in the ability of government to get things done, we need to remember how to invest. And that means investment in people, as much as physical infrastructure.