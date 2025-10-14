Political opinion: Local MP Peter Lamb calls for Crawley residents to have their say on relaxing licencing hours

For years, red tape has made it harder for pubs to serve food outside, host live music, or even stay open, with some historic venues forced to shut over noise complaints or outdated advertising rules. Now Peter Lamb is backing a four-week Call for Evidence to give people in Crawley the chance to help fix it.

Whether it’s enjoying a pint with friends while listening to a local band, grabbing a bite from a pop-up food stall, or taking part in a community quiz night, these changes could make it easier for pubs and bars to offer the kind of experiences people love.

By removing unnecessary barriers, we’re helping venues bring more fun, flavour and connection to our high streets and making it simpler to enjoy the best of British hospitality.

Local MP for Crawley Peter Lamb said: “Over recent months I have been meeting with local licensed premises to hear about the challenges facing the hospitality industry and what we can do to overcome them.

Crawley MP Peter Lamb on a recent visit to The Downsman in Southgate.

“Some issues we need to address on the ground, others I'm taking up with Treasury, but I also know that excessive licensing regulation is preventing businesses from putting on events residents would enjoy and which would generate more custom for local premises.

“I'm glad that the Government is taking action on this and I’d urge anyone interested in the future of local pubs to have their say.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Pubs and bars are the beating heart of our communities. Under our Plan for Change, we’re backing them to thrive.

“This review is about cutting red tape, boosting footfall, and making it easier for venues to put on the kind of events that bring people together. When our locals do well, our economy does too.”

The shake-up could mean more street food, more live music, and fewer hoops to jump through for venues trying to bring people together - all while keeping the public safe.

The link to take part in the consultation is available here: https://t.co/plsigyMavi