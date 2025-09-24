Political opinion: Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett calls for end to “Fleecehold” as Lib Dems introduce new leasehold policy

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett has called for sweeping changes to the leasehold housing system, urging the Government to put an end to so-called "fleecehold" arrangements that she says are unfairly penalising homeowners.

Speaking at the Liberal Democrat Party Conference in Bournemouth, Alison joined party colleagues in unveiling a new package of policies aimed at improving the leasehold system and bolstering the rights of homebuyers.

The proposals include measures to improve access to building repairs for leaseholders, increase the accountability of building inspectors, and prevent developers from signing off on substandard or unsafe properties.

“I have an enormous list of constituents who are being badly let down by the system,” Alison said. “People in Mid Sussex pour their entire life savings into owning a leasehold yet are left to pay extortionate costs and, in some cases, are living in unsafe buildings unable to access vital repairs.”

The term “fleecehold” refers to arrangements in which homeowners – often those in new-build estates – are required to pay service charges for maintenance of communal areas, despite owning their properties outright. These arrangements, critics argue, offer little transparency or control for homeowners and can lead to rising, unregulated fees.

Alison described the current leasehold system as having "woefully failed" to protect the rights of tenants and homeowners, pointing to recent scandals such as the national cladding crisis as evidence of systemic problems.

“We cannot wait for more scandals to happen before we finally do something,” she said. “Change is long overdue.”

The Liberal Democrat policy announcement comes amid growing national scrutiny of leasehold and estate management practices. Campaigners and MPs across party lines have increasingly called for legislative reform to ensure better protections for leaseholders and freeholders alike.

Alison concluded by calling on the Government to take urgent action: “My Liberal Democrat colleagues and I are calling on the Government to urgently get a grip on building safety standards, better regulate developers and put an end to fleecehold once and for all."