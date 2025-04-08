Political opinion: MP Kieran Mullan opposes Post Office’s announced closure of Devonshire Square branch, Bexhill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Kieran Mullan MP has expressed his strong opposition to the closure of the Devonshire Square Post Office Directly Managed Branch (DMB), following the recent announcement from Post Office Ltd. The closure, despite overwhelming opposition from the local community, has sparked concern among residents and businesses in Bexhill.

In response to the decision, Kieran Mullan MP stated: "It is deeply disappointing to hear that Post Office has decided to close the Devonshire Square DMB despite the clear opposition from the local community, shown by 4,190 signatures on the ‘Save Bexhill Post Office’ petition. This decision disregards the needs and concerns of Bexhill residents and has been badly handled by the Post Office as we aren’t clear about what comes next.

“The Post Office have pledged to setup a franchise branch instead – but at this stage we don’t know when this will happen, where it will be and what services it will provide.

"The closure of the Devonshire Square branch, and the proposed transition to a franchisee, leaves many questions unanswered. It is vital that Post Office Ltd provides clear, formal guarantees on location, services, and operational continuity before the branch is shut down.

“It seemed to me that this decision was a foregone conclusion, so I have been trying to get guarantees out of the Post Office on ensuring any branch is in the heart of Bexhill and provides the same services we get now. We have made some progress, but we aren’t where we need to be.

“I will carry on pushing the Post Office to try and get the best out of this situation and thank everyone again for their support for the campaign.

“We at least have the positive news about the plans for a banking hub in Bexhill which will provide reassurance to people that at least vital banking services will be maintained in the heart of the town. I met with the team delivering the hub just today to start discussions about what we need in Bexhill.”