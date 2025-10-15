Political opinion: Peter Lamb MP delighted by the return of Sure Start-style services in West Sussex

After years spent campaigning against the loss of Sure Start services from the town, Crawley’s MP is celebrating the return of Sure Start style services to the area.

The loss of Sure Start left thousands of parents cut off from vital community support networks and specialist services – left to navigate the challenges of parenthood alone – as well as having a devastating impact on children’s life chances, with early development, wellbeing and future attainment all in jeopardy.

Having been elected on a manifesto to transform life chances by improving children’s start in life, the Labour government has committed to ‘rebuilding’ Sure Start-style services across the country, beginning with grants provided to local authorities to ensure every community has a Best Start Family Hub.

1,000 Best Start Family Hubs are to be rolled out across the country by April 2026 to provide wide-ranging help for families, such as parenting and early development.

Labour’s Best Start Family Hubs will act as a one stop shop for parents seeking a range of support, including on difficulty breastfeeding, housing issues or children’s early development and language, reassuring families that they have convenient access to support in their local area or can be efficiently connected to specialist local services.

Peter Lamb, MP for Crawley said: “Research has now conclusively proven the life-transforming impact Sure Start had for local children. Despite this, services were savagely cut under the last Government, contributing to a range of crises we are experiencing today.

“Having spend years campaigning against the cuts, I am delighted that Labour is demonstrating its commitment to improving the lives of local children by putting Sure Start-style services back into our community.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said: “It’s the driving mission of this government to break the link between a child’s background and what they go on to achieve – our new Best Start Family Hubs will put the first building blocks of better life chances in place for more children.

“I saw firsthand how initiatives like Sure Start helped level the playing field, transforming the lives of children by putting in place family support in the earliest years of life, and as part of our Plan for Change, we’re building on its legacy for the next generation of children.

“Making sure hard-working parents are able to benefit from more early help is a promise made, and promise kept – delivering a lifeline of consistent support across the nation, ensuring health, social care and education work in unison to ensure all children get the best start in life.”

“This £267,306 investment to open a local Best Start family hub will be transformative – alongside free breakfast clubs and government-funded childcare, we are delivering on our Plan for Change.

West Sussex’s new Best Start Family Hub will compliment work the Labour government already has underway to make family life easier and alleviate the burden on parents, including by expanding government-funded childcare to 30-hours, increasing the reach of school-based

nurseries, and rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary school to support working parents.

September also saw the launch of the Labour government’s digital service, www.beststartinlife.gov.uk, a new national digital hub linked NHS services to offer trusted advice and connect to support.