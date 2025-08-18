Political opinion: Richard Plowman - Chichester reimagined: The city that could have been under a Metropolitan Mayorship
II thought it might also highlight why the new LGR might be better than the current system. I have always envied the powers of the elected Mayors of our twinned Cities of Chartres, Ravenna, Valetta and more recently Speyer. My long discussion on looked back at the many suggestions, ideas and proposals put forward, most of which can be found in the back copies of the Chichester Observer. What would Chichester look like now if they would have been implemented over the last 20 years.
City regeneration and heritage protection
Chichester's streetscape would have been enhanced with new paving, extended pedestrian precincts, and a piazza in front of the cathedral. The city could have qualified as a world heritage site, attracting visitors and protecting its heritage. Key institutions like the Law courts, main post office, and House of Fraser would have been retained. The Market House would have been developed into a collection of local stalls.
The exciting Gateway Plus development promoted by Brian Raincock and International Master planner Geoff Thorpe would have been selected instead of the CDC Southern Gateway plans. This would mean the level crossing were no longer required, a new railway and bus station and large five-star hotel and conference/exhibition/entertainment arena space including a tourist office
Transport: A27
There would be a A27 southern bypass in place with a northern relief road. The loss of funding for the A27 bypass must go down as the worse example how the District and County Councils failed the people of Chichester. There are currently no plans for any improvements for the A27 even in the new Local Plan.
Apparently, a full Northern Bypass next to National Park was never an option that would be developed when that there was an alternative route i.e. the Southern Route. The arguments for a Northern route were sound but could be achieved by improving the existing roads and a Lavant by pass
Housing: A new town at Ford
Chichester has faced pressure to find land for housing. A new town at Ford, with large brownfield sites and a railway station, would have accommodated 20,000 houses, reducing pressure on the Harbour and negating the need for developments along the A27.
Economic development
Chichester's economy, historically reliant on tourism, retail, and horticulture, could have been revitalized with regeneration projects and strategies to support businesses. The city should focus on tourism and the local wine industry, capitalizing on attractions like Goodwood and its cultural heritage.
Chichester has an envious culture and heritage with its wonderful Cathedral, the outstanding Chichester Festival Theatre, art galleries, parks, cinemas and museum. There are good restaurants, independent shops and markets and they would have been helped and supported to provide an attractive safe, litter and graffiti free environment and with footfall increased significantly., however their future success depends on that vital footfall.
Conclusion
Reflecting on what Chichester could have been under a Metropolitan Mayorship highlights the potential benefits of the new Local Government Reform. Enhanced city regeneration, improved transport infrastructure, strategic housing development, and economic revitalization could have transformed Chichester into a thriving, heritage-rich city. These insights underscore the importance of leadership, forward-thinking governance and the need for continuous improvement in local government policies to better serve the community and preserve its unique character.
Richard Plowman
Mayor of Chichester 2005,2019,2020
Finalist NALC councillor of the year 2021
Chichester Town Crier