Political opinion: Richard Plowman - Chichester reimagined: The city that could have been under a Metropolitan Mayorship

With Local Government Reform a major issue, I was surprised to receive a call from an eminent citizen asking if I was going to stand for the new metropolitan Mayor of Sussex. I said I was too old now and it was way above my pay grade. It did however set me thinking what if instead of being Mayor of Chichester (City Council) in 2005, I had been elected as a Metropolitan Mayor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

II thought it might also highlight why the new LGR might be better than the current system. I have always envied the powers of the elected Mayors of our twinned Cities of Chartres, Ravenna, Valetta and more recently Speyer. My long discussion on looked back at the many suggestions, ideas and proposals put forward, most of which can be found in the back copies of the Chichester Observer. What would Chichester look like now if they would have been implemented over the last 20 years.

City regeneration and heritage protection

Chichester's streetscape would have been enhanced with new paving, extended pedestrian precincts, and a piazza in front of the cathedral. The city could have qualified as a world heritage site, attracting visitors and protecting its heritage. Key institutions like the Law courts, main post office, and House of Fraser would have been retained. The Market House would have been developed into a collection of local stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forum of the GatewayPlus scheme

The exciting Gateway Plus development promoted by Brian Raincock and International Master planner Geoff Thorpe would have been selected instead of the CDC Southern Gateway plans. This would mean the level crossing were no longer required, a new railway and bus station and large five-star hotel and conference/exhibition/entertainment arena space including a tourist office

Transport: A27

There would be a A27 southern bypass in place with a northern relief road. The loss of funding for the A27 bypass must go down as the worse example how the District and County Councils failed the people of Chichester. There are currently no plans for any improvements for the A27 even in the new Local Plan.

Apparently, a full Northern Bypass next to National Park was never an option that would be developed when that there was an alternative route i.e. the Southern Route. The arguments for a Northern route were sound but could be achieved by improving the existing roads and a Lavant by pass

Housing: A new town at Ford

Chichester has faced pressure to find land for housing. A new town at Ford, with large brownfield sites and a railway station, would have accommodated 20,000 houses, reducing pressure on the Harbour and negating the need for developments along the A27.

Economic development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester's economy, historically reliant on tourism, retail, and horticulture, could have been revitalized with regeneration projects and strategies to support businesses. The city should focus on tourism and the local wine industry, capitalizing on attractions like Goodwood and its cultural heritage.

Chichester has an envious culture and heritage with its wonderful Cathedral, the outstanding Chichester Festival Theatre, art galleries, parks, cinemas and museum. There are good restaurants, independent shops and markets and they would have been helped and supported to provide an attractive safe, litter and graffiti free environment and with footfall increased significantly., however their future success depends on that vital footfall.

Conclusion

Reflecting on what Chichester could have been under a Metropolitan Mayorship highlights the potential benefits of the new Local Government Reform. Enhanced city regeneration, improved transport infrastructure, strategic housing development, and economic revitalization could have transformed Chichester into a thriving, heritage-rich city. These insights underscore the importance of leadership, forward-thinking governance and the need for continuous improvement in local government policies to better serve the community and preserve its unique character.

Richard Plowman

Mayor of Chichester 2005,2019,2020

Finalist NALC councillor of the year 2021

Chichester Town Crier