Political opinion: Tom Rutland MP - Learning pilates and boosting British jobs

Tom Rutland MP, Cllr Adrienne Lowe, and Cllr Jeremy Gardner at Rep & Reform Pilates and Wellness Studio in Lancing.

There’s lots of news from Westminster this week.

The Prime Minister has secured a £8 billion defence deal with Turkey for the provision of 20 UK Typhoon fighter jets, driving economic growth and creating 20,000 skilled jobs in the UK.

Following the tragic death of Awaab Ishak in 2020, we have passed Awaab’s Law, which will ensure social landlords take urgent action to fix dangerous homes and protect tenants from hazards, including black mould.

We’re also making the morning-after pill available free of charge on the NHS from pharmacies: the most significant change to sexual health services since the 1960s.

We’re putting British businesses first, cutting the energy bills of some of the most energy-intensive businesses by £400 million a year starting in April 2026, as part of our Industrial Strategy.

In the constituency, I met with a local business owner, and later met with Dr Andy Heeps, Interim Chief Executive of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, at Worthing Hospital to discuss improving local health services.

It was good to catch up with Karen Jefford, CEO of Electric Storm Youth, about the incredible work they do for young people in Lancing. I then spent the evening learning reformer Pilates at the fantastic new Rep and Reform studio in Lancing – it’s certainly trickier than it looks!

The rest of the weekend was spent outside: knocking on doors in Southwick to check in on residents and then lunch at Drift in Shoreham before a walk on the beach. We’re so lucky to have the most beautiful coast right on our doorstep.