Ponies and classic car join summer fete at Hastings care home

Guests enjoyed music from local entertainer David Woloszko who performed plenty of golden oldies and singer Charlie Barnett who sang popular hits.

Fun games including ‘how many balloons can you fit into an Austin A40 Farina named Florence?’ added to the party atmosphere for residents, their family and friends.

The fundraiser on Westfield Lane saw outdoor games and face painting for children as well as Hastings’ businesses who set up stalls selling local produce and handmade gifts.

The money raised through the raffle, games and refreshment sales will go towards future musical activities, entertainment and trips out for residents.

Home Manager at Whitegates, which is run by not-for-profit care group Greensleeves Care, Michelle Bryant, said: “It was a fabulous time which residents and visitors said they thoroughly enjoyed. The garden looked superb and it was delightful to have the ponies joining us, they are always very popular!

“The classic car was a big draw too and we’re very grateful to Bradley for bringing ‘Florence’ along.

“Summer fundraisers like this provide extra support for the home but also enhance residents’ wellbeing as spending time outside has numerous benefits.

“The summer is also the perfect opportunity to get care wise. For many, this may involve thinking about the additional care and support we or an older loved one might need in the coming months.

“If you would like to come and see our gorgeous outside space and specialist facilities, please get in touch.

“We are here to help people to make well-informed, family-oriented decisions - without the pressure of urgency.”

Practical tips and advice around accessing care can be found at https://www.greensleeves.org.uk/get-care-wise/ or contact the home to arrange a visit.

