Pop up soup shop is coming to East Wittering
During the colder months, while the UK is still struggling to content with the ongoing economic climate, there is a growing need for those in challenging circumstances to find alternative, but nutritious ways of feeding themselves, and their families.
The Free Pop Up Soup Shop aims to reach those who are facing challenges, be that financial or social, and bring the community together weekly.
Using the rescued food, collected daily by UKHarvest, the Free Pop Up Soup Shop chefs will create delicious meals using fresh surplus food, and offer this to those that wish to receive it.
This offering is not means tested and hopes to engage more members of the community who are seeking support.
If you are interested in joining UKHarvest for their Free Pop Up Soup Shop, please visit our website for full details.
We look forward to seeing you soon.