Popular Egyptologist comes to Worthing

Dr Chris Naunton

Dr Chris Naunton, renowned Egyptologist who has authored 4 books and has made many TV appearances, will be coming to Worthing this month to talk about Pharoah Sety I's attempt to recreate the tomb of Osiris, God of the Underworld.

Dr Chris Naunton, author of 4 books including Searching for the Lost Tombs of Egypt and Tutankhamun Tells All and a TV regular, will be joining Sussex Egyptology Society in Worthing on Saturday 30th August to deliver a talk on the Pharoah Sety I (the great Pharoah who ruled Egypt 1290 - 1279 BC) recreation of the tomb of Osiris. The tomb, discovered by Margaret Murray and Flinders Petrie in 1903, consisted of megalith blocks of limestone, sandstone and granite and appear to have been Sety's attempt to be at one with the God Osiris in his own afterlife.

Join us at Davison School For Girls, Selbourne Road, Worthing, BN11 2JX, on Saturday 30th August, 2 - 4:30pm. No need to book - simply turn up! Cost - £5 for non-members - redeemable against membership fees if you subsequently join Sussex Egyptology Society.

For further information, see www.egyptology-uk.com